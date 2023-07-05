NEPRA okays another hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved an increase of Rs1.90 per unit on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA), ARY News reported on Wedesday.

This amount will be recovered from the consumers in the month of August.

Furthermore, the increase in electricity tariff will apply to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers and KE users.

The increase in power tariffs will put Rs23 billion in additional pressure on the already burdened masses, who are struggling to make ends meet amidst rising inflation and a weak economy.

Separately yesterday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)jacked up electricity prices by Rs1.25 per unit on account of third quarter adjustments of the financial year 2022-23.

This amount will be recovered from the consumers in a period of three months – July, August and September 2023.

Furthermore, the increase in electricity cost will apply to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers and KE users.