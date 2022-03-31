NEPRA okays another power tariff hike for Karachi

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified a Rs3.27 increase in the power tariff for the electricity consumers of K-Electric (KE), ARY News reported.

The hike in the power tariff has been notified on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA), said NEPRA notification.

NEPRA’s hearing on the request of K-Electric to increase the power tariff was held on March 31, 2022, under the chair NEPRA chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi.

The amount will be received in the bills of April, it said adding that the Karachiites will have to bear an additional burden of Rs3.58 billion.

Read: NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs0.48 per unit

Earlier this month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority had increased electricity price by Rs5.94 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment.

The power regulatory authority took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA).

Back in February, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a massive reduction in petrol and diesel prices up to Rs10 per litre besides bringing down the electricity tariff up to Rs5 per unit.

