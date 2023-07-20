Nepra okays another tariff hike of Rs1.90

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday hiked power tariff by Rs1.90 per unit on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

This amount will be recovered from the consumers in the month of August.

Furthermore, the increase in electricity tariff will apply to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers and KE users.

The increase in power tariffs will put Rs23 billion in additional pressure on the already burdened masses, who are struggling to make ends meet amidst rising inflation and a weak economy.

Separately on July 14, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) hiked the base power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The authority forwarded its decision regarding the recommended hike in base power tariff to the federal government for final approval. The base tariff of the electricity will be increased from Rs24.82 per unit to Rs29.78 per unit after the recommended hike.

The NEPRA spokesperson said that the federal cabinet will decide whether the hike in power tariff will be implemented in phases or not.

Last year, the federal government hike the base power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit for FY2022-23 in three phases. The officials said that the base tariff hike should not be meant an increase in the basic price of electricity or an adjustment.