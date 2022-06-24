Nepra okays major hike in electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved a hike in electricity tariff for K-electric consumers by Rs5.27 per unit, in yet another bombshell for the residents of the metropolis who will be paying an additional Rs7 per unit on basic tariff from July 2022, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout issued by Nepra, the K-Electric sought an increase in power tariff by Rs5.31 as fuel adjustment charges for April, however, the power authority approved an Rs5.25 hike.

“A public hearing was held on June 14 over the matter,” it said and added that the FCA for April will be charged in the bills of July.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has already fixed the power tariff at Rs24.82 per unit for the fiscal year of 2022-23 after a massive hike of Rs7.91 per unit.

With the new hike, the per-unit price of electrifying has gone up from Rs16.91 to Rs24.82. The depreciation of the rupee and rising oil prices in the international market have been cited as reasons for the electricity tariff hike.

The statement further said that the authority determines the new tariff based on the distribution and transmission losses and in terms of revenue of different distribution companies. The NEPRA in its press release said that the estimated cost of capacity cost including NTDC and HVDC is Rs1366 billion.

