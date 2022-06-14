NEPRA okays Rs5.28 per unit raise in tariff for KE consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved Rs5.28 increase in the power tariff for the electricity consumers of K-Electric (KE), ARY News reported.

The hike in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers was approved on account of the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of April.

NEPRA’s hearing on the request of K-Electric to increase the power tariff was held today under the chair NEPRA chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi.

The power regulator body said the increase in power tariff will be received in the bills of June 2022.

Earlier, K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) seeking another hike of Rs5.30 in tariff under fuel adjustment charges.

According to the request, the power utility requested an increase of Rs3.89 for January to March 2022, and rupee 5.30 for April.

Separately, the power utility yesterday hiked power tariff by Rs3.99 per unit in the country.

According to a notification issued by the NEPRA, the increase was made under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of April, following demand from CPPAG for a hike of Rs4.05 per unit.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has already fixed the power tariff at Rs24.82 per unit for the fiscal year of 2022-23 after a massive hike of Rs7.91 per unit.

With the new hike, the per-unit price of electrifying has gone up from Rs16.91 to Rs24.82. The depreciation of the rupee and rising oil prices in the international market have been cited as reasons for the electricity tariff hike.

