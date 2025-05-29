NEPRA orders KE to end Karachi loadshedding

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has directed K-Electric (KE)to adopt different measures immediately to improve operational performance and avoid load-shedding in Karachi, ARY News reported.



In the month of May 2025, during scorching weather and heatstroke, Karachi residents have been experiencing K-Electric load-shedding, and the outages last up to 12 hours in some areas.

In reply to rising complaints, the NEPRA has directed K-Electric to enhance its operational competence and reduce power outages.

The regulatory company has highlighted that K-Electric’s load-shedding is hurting businesses and daily life in Karachi, which is the largest city of the country and also known as an industrial hub.

NEPRA has also directed KE to improve the standards of recovery and minimise losses to ensure a continuous power supply.

Additionally, Penalties have been imposed on KE and other companies by NEPRA for baseless load-shedding.

Recent reports specify that KE is generating costly electricity from its sources, depending increasingly on the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) system.

The regulatory company has criticised KE for not providing inexpensive electricity to customers and warned that it won’t be tolerable in the ongoing disorganisation.

NEPRA has also ordered K-Electric to submit a report within seven days, providing the details of the actions taken to decrease load-shedding.

Read More: Govt to file review plea in Nepra over K-E’s tariff decision: Leghari

Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Leghari has said that the government is filing a review petition in NEPRA’s recent verdict K-Electric’s tariff.

“A review petition has been under preparation,” talking to media persons, energy minister said on Thursday.

“We are working to avoid adverse effect on the government and consumers,” minister said. “We will go to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to get appropriate power price for consumers,” Leghari said.

“Hopefully the NEPRA will will give decisions for the benefit of the country and the consumers,” he said.