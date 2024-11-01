NEPRA receives 12,938 complaints against power companies

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has released the details of complaints registered by the consumers against the power distribution companies during past three months, ARY News reported.

According to the official document, NEPRA witnessed a massive surge of consumer complaints against electricity companies in the first three months of the current fiscal year.

A total of 12,938 grievances were registered with NEPRA against the DISCOs over the past three months.

According to the report, the NEPRA received 3,588 complaints against LESCO, followed by FESCO with 2,302 complaints and MEPCO with 2,177.

1,268 complaints were lodged against K-Electric during the past three months, the documents revealed.

On September 23, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) imposed a fine of Rs10 million on Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) over failure to implement safety measures.

Read more: NEPRA imposes Rs10m fine on LESCO over safety lapse

According to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, LESCO had previously been instructed to complete the earthing of 100% of their poles, but they failed to implement the directions.

As a result, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority not only imposed the fine but also instructed LESCO to complete the earthing of the remaining steel structures within three months.

Additionally, LESCO has been ordered to complete the earthing of PCC poles within a year. Such fines were previously imposed on other companies such as K-Electric, FESCO, and GEPCO.

Earlier, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority imposed a Rs 10 million fine on K-Electric (KE) over the electrocution incidents in Karachi from 2022 to 2023 that resulted in the deaths of 33 citizens.