NEPRA recommends hike in electricity prices

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased electricity prices in the country and conveyed the decision to the federal government for a final nod, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the power authority has sent the decision to raise the power tariff by Rs0.95 per unit to the government and clarified that it would be implemented after a notification is issued.

According to the NEPRA recommendation, the basic power tariff has been raised to Rs0.53 per unit besides also a hike for separate power consumption slabs.

For upto 100-unit utilization, the power tariff will be raised by Rs0.08 per unit, from 101 to 200 units Rs0.18 per unit, for 201 to 300 units Rs0.48 per unit and for 301 to 700 units an Rs0.95 per unit hike is recommended by NEPRA.

The NEPRA said that it decided to hike the electricity prices after implementing the government’s policy guidelines which are aimed at reassessing subsidies in the power sector.

In total contrast, three days back following the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan about historic and huge relief to the masses, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) Monday has approved a reduction in electricity prices by Rs5 per unit.

Read More: Petrol price, power tariff: PM Imran Khan announces huge, historic reduction

The meeting of the ECC was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) submitted a summary of an incentive package announced by the Prime Minister regarding the reduction in the price of electricity.

The ECC approved PM’s relief package regarding the reduction of electricity prices by Rs5 per unit for the relief period of four months (March 2022 to June 2022).

