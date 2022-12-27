NEPRA reduces power tariff for agricultural consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified a decrease of Rs3.60 per unit in power tariff for agricultural consumers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The power regulator said the Ministry of Energy had filed an application on December 14, requesting the authority to share its concurrence regarding Kissan Package 2022 for reduction in price of electricity for agricultural consumers.

Following the request, the NEPRA reduced the power tariff by Rs3.60 per unit in their current base rate of Rs16.80. These rates are also applicable to private agriculture consumers of all DISCOs and K-Electric.

According to a notification, consumers will avail the relief from the reduction in the tariff in November’s bills. The consumers would get a relief of Rs28 billion, which would be paid by the federal government with respect to Kissan Package.

Earlier in the day, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a reduction in power tariff by Rs7.43 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for November 2022.

The reduction in tariff was approved after the public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee. The decision would provide a relief of Rs10.61 billion to the power consumers, said Nepra.

Meanwhile, the power regulator approved hike in power tariff by Rs0.18 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA).

The hike was approved after the public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee.

