NEPRA reduces power tariff for KE consumers by Rs2.59 per unit

ISLAMABAD: In a relief for Karachiites, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday has lowered tariff for KE consumers by Rs2.59 per unit in terms of fuel adjustment charges, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the electricity tariff will be lowered by Rs2.59 per unit in terms of fuel adjustment for the month of December 2021.

The relief will be applicable in the bills of March. The NEPRA further said the relief will be applicable to all consumers except those using under 300 units.

The public hearing for fuel adjustment was held by NEPRA on February 02.

Read more: Nepra makes electricity unit Rs1.65 costlier for people using over 300 units

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had approved an increase in electricity tariff for Karachi in terms of fuel adjustment charges in January.

According to a notification issued by the NEPRA, the electricity tariff was hiked by Rs1.07 per unit in terms of fuel adjustment for the month of October.

The amount was received in the bills of January and the Karachiites bear the additional burden of Rs1.91 billion.

Comments