NEPRA releases report on January 23 power breakdown

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has released an inquiry report on a major power breakdown in the country that took place earlier this year, ARY News reported.

On January 23, several parts of the country including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Quetta had plunged into darkness as a high-tension electricity supply line between Quetta and Guddu caused a major power breakdown.

As per the report, NTDC, Jinco Two Port Qasim Electric Power Company have been held responsible for the countrywide blackout.

The Inquiry committee while highlighting the flaws in the power system said electricity generation was increased from wind power plants in the South, while in the North, hydel power generation was decreased.

The power system got affected due to the over supply of electricity in transmission lines, as a result, three plants of K-2 were tripped and 1,940mw electricity disappeared from the system, the report read.

The system was quickly injected with 3,843mg electricity but despite of this the north region tripped, while cascading was reported in Engro, Shangai Electric and Thar Coal.

The power restoration took time due to the non-availability of the Skadsystem in the NPCC. The Inquiry committee in its report has recommended upgrading the system and training of the NTDC staff regarding the dispatch system.

