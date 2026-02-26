Nepra reports 118 electrocution deaths in Discos in FY 2024-25

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday reported 118 electrocution-related deaths in power distribution companies (Discos) areas during the fiscal year 2024-25, involving both employees and members of the public.

Nepra cited poor safety standards and managerial shortcomings as key contributing factors. Of the total fatalities, 80 were members of the public and 38 were Discos’ employees.

IESCO recorded the highest number of deaths with 28, including 22 civilians and 6 employees. K-Electric followed with 24 deaths, PESCO reported 20, and HESCO 13.

Other Discos reported fewer fatalities: SEPCO 8, GEPCO 6, FESCO 6, MEPCO 6, LESCO 5, and QESCO the fewest with 2 deaths.

Nepra expressed concern over the declining safety performance in the power sector and described the figures as indicative of serious lapses in adherence to safety regulations.

“This alarming number of fatalities reflects systemic failures in implementing adequate safety measures,” Nepra said. “The situation highlights the urgent need for stronger oversight, stricter compliance with safety protocols, and enhanced preventive strategies to reduce the risk of such tragic incidents in the future.”

Earlier, the NEPRA announced the imposition of fixed charges on all electricity consumers in Pakistan, including both protected and non-protected categories, ARY News reported.

Previously, fixed charges were applicable only to non-protected consumers using more than 300 units per month.

Under the new structure, protected consumers using up to 100 units per month will now pay Rs 200 as a fixed charge, while those consuming up to 200 units will be charged Rs 300.

For non-protected consumers, fixed charges have been set at Rs 275 per month for usage up to 100 units, Rs 300 for up to 200 units, and Rs 350 for up to 300 units.