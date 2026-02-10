New Solar Electricity Selling Rates in Pakistan- Feb. 2025 update

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has set new electricity buyback rates for both existing and new solar consumers, ARY News reported.

NEPRA has established separate rates for these two categories. Under the new rules, existing solar consumers will continue to sell electricity to the national grid at the previous rate of Rs 25.32 per unit.

However, new solar consumers will sell electricity at a significantly lower rate of Rs 8.13 per unit. This represents a reduction of Rs 17.19 per unit for new installations.

It is pertinent to mention that solar net-metering consumers in Pakistan have surpassed 466,000, with 82% located in major cities.

The majority of these consumers reside in Lahore (24%), Multan (11%), Rawalpindi (9%), Karachi (7%), and Faisalabad (6%).

According to the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC), the government generates approximately 7,000 MW of electricity through solar energy, while off-grid consumers generate an additional 13,000 to 14,000 MW.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the electricity prices by 28 Paisa per unit in Pakistan.

According to reports, NEPRA has issued a notification announcing an increase of 28 paisa per unit in electricity prices under the December fuel price adjustment. The revised electricity rates will be reflected in February bills for consumers across the country, including all major electric distribution companies.

According to the notification, the electricity price hike will apply to general consumers nationwide. However, exemptions have been made for lifeline tariff users and electric vehicle charging stations, which will not see the increase.

NEPRA clarified that the electricity price adjustment is part of the routine monthly fuel cost pass-through mechanism, aimed at reflecting fluctuations in fuel prices. With this adjustment, electricity prices will now be slightly higher, affecting household and commercial consumers alike.

The authority emphasized that such increases are periodically reviewed and communicated in advance, allowing consumers to prepare for the changes in electricity bills.