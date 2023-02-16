NEPRA slashes electricity tariff by Rs2.32 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified an Rs2.32 per unit decrease in electricity rates on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for December 2022, ARY News reported.

According to a statement, the NEPRA directed ex-WAPDA distribution companies (XWDISCOs) to show the adjustment separately in the consumer’s bills for February.

The recommendation proposed by the power distribution companies was approved by NEPRA after a thorough review of the data provided for a month during which the fuel charges were recovered from the consumers.

The reduction in electricity tariff will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up-to 300 units, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and Agriculture Consumers of all the XWDISCOs.

The authority has clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level.

The development comes a day after the federal government increased prices of petrol by Rs22.20 to Rs272 per litre. Meanwhile, natural gas tariff was increased sharply by up to 112% for consumers.

Earlier in February, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) reduced electricity tariff by Rs10.80 per unit for the K-Electric consumers.

According to the notification issued by the NEPRA, the K-Electric power tariff was reduced due to the fuel cost adjustments (FCAs) in the month of December.

The notification said that the relief granted will not be applicable to lifeline customers, consumers up to 300 units, Agricultural Consumers and Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, meanwhile, the relief will only be applicable for one month.

Comments