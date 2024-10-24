web analytics
Thursday, October 24, 2024
NEPRA slashes power tariff for consumers

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved a reduction of Rs 0.86 per unit in the power tariff, which will reflect in consumers’ bills for October, ARY News reported.

As per the issued notification, the reduction in power tariff is approved in the account of August’s fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for consumers.

Following the power tariff reduction, consumers will receive relief in their October bills, meanwhile, for those who have already received or paid their October bills, the adjustment will be reflected as a relief in their November bills.

However, this reduction does not extend to lifeline users, prepaid consumers, electric vehicle charging stations, and K-electric consumers, the notification added.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested a decrease of Rs 0.57 per unit, alongside a specific request for a 16-paisa reduction in electricity rates for Karachi.

K-Electric (KE) has submitted its monthly adjustment application for September, which is scheduled for a hearing by NEPRA on October 31. The anticipated reduction is expected to benefit 24.7 million customers of K-Electric.

While decisions regarding the August and July adjustments for K-Electric are still pending, sources claimed that the KE has requested an increase of Rs 0.51 for August and Rs 3.09 per unit for July.

