NEPRA takes major steps for power generation from solid waste

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken major steps to start power generation from solid waste and ordered the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) to fix quota for the renewable energy, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the NEPRA issued directives to the NTDC to fix the quota for generating electricity from solid waste and collect information from the stakeholders.

The authorities have been ordered to collect data from the concerned federal and provincial institutions regarding municipal solid waste and devise a strategy for power generation by using modern technology.

Under the authority’s directives, the NTDC will compile recommendations for adding solid waste power generation to the National Grid. The authority’s spokesperson said in a statement that municipal waste is becoming a prime issue in the country and creating environmental and health issues.

Yesterday, it was learnt that the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) will add as much as 10,000 MW of low-cost, green and clean hydel electricity to enhance the power generation capacity of the country by 2030.

Consequently, the hydel generation would become double to about 20,000 MW from 9,500 MW. In addition, the gross water storage capacity in the country will also enhance by another 12 MAF. This will be a major contribution by WAPDA for economic stability and social uplift of Pakistan.

This was stated by Chairman WAPDA Engineer Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani while addressing the first conference of the general managers and project directors, said a press release.

The 2-day conference was held at WAPDA house to review progress on the under-construction projects and discuss the issues to find out ways and means for effective implementation of these projects.

Member finance, member water, member power, general managers and project directors from across the country attended the conference.

