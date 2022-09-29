NEPRA to hold public hearings over issues faced by consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electronic Public Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hold online ‘Khuli Kachehri’ (public hearings) over the issues faced by the consumers of electricity companies, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a notification issued by the energy regulator, it will hold ‘Khuli Kachehri’ through zoom application over the issues\complaints being faced by the consumers of power companies, including K-Electric.

The NEPRA has also issued the schedule for online public gatherings, the first of which will be held on October 18 for the consumers of IESCO, PESCO and TESCO. KE consumers will be able to share their complaints on Oct 20.

The NEPRA will hold public hearings for FESCO/MEPCO and LESCO/GEPCO on Oct 27 and Oct 31 respectively. Meanwhile, the public hearings for SEPCO, HESCO and QESCO will be held on November 3.

Earlier in the day, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) cut the power tariff for K-electric consumers by Rs4.87 per unit.

The tariff reduction, made in the fuel adjustment charges, would relieve K-electric consumers of Rs7 billion. The reduction would not apply to lifeline consumers of KE.

