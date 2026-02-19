Net metering applications filed before Feb 8 to be processed under previous regulations

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Thursday directed that all net metering applications submitted up to February 8 be processed under the previous regulatory framework.

The decision ensures that applicants who filed their requests before the deadline will not be affected by any subsequent changes in regulations.

According to an official announcement, all electricity distribution companies, including K-Electric, have been instructed to extend net metering facilities to eligible applicants and ensure immediate implementation of the directive.

As of February 8, a total of 5,165 applications had been submitted across distribution companies nationwide, including K-Electric. These applications represent a cumulative generation capacity of 250.822 megawatts, which will be added to the national grid upon approval and processing.

The minister’s decision has eased uncertainty surrounding pending net metering applications. He further directed authorities to maintain transparency in the processing of all requests.

Consumers have been advised to register complaints through the helpline by dialing 118.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday decided to retain the net metering policy for existing solar consumers, ARY News reported.

NEPRA has issued a formal notification amending the solar policy. In addition to this decision, the power regulatory body has invited feedback and suggestions from stakeholders within a 30-day period.

According to the notification, the amendment will be effective starting February 9.