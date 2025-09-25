Israel police arrest man for threatening to kill Netanyahu

JERUSALEM, Sept 25: Israel police said on Thursday they had arrested a man for threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Police said that just before the Jewish New Year holiday began on Monday evening, a man in his forties from the southern town of Kiryat Gat walked into the local police station saying he would kill Netanyahu.

“The suspect told officers that he planned to purchase a firearm and shoot the Prime Minister three times,” police said.

The man was arrested and an indictment against him is expected to be filed on Thursday. Police are aiming to keep the man in custody until the end of the legal proceedings.

Polls show Netanyahu is losing public support over the nearly two-year Gaza war against Hamas militants, which has led to fears of Israel becoming more isolated globally.

There are 48 hostages – 20 believed to still be alive – being held in Gaza, and their families have urged the Israeli government to make a deal that will bring them home.