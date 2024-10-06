Netanyahu rebukes Macron’s call to stop arms deliveries to Israel, labels it ‘shameful’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday slammed French President Emmanuel Macron for calling for a halt to arms supplies to Israel, which is fighting wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

“As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilised countries should be standing firmly by Israel’s side. Yet, President Macron and other Western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel. Shame on them,” Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

Netanyahu said Israel was fighting a war on several fronts against groups backed by arch-foe Iran.

“Is Iran imposing an arms embargo on Hezbollah, on the Huthis, on Hamas and on its other proxies? Of course not,” he said. All three groups are backed by Tehran and form part of its “axis of resistance” against Israel.

“This axis of terror stands together. But countries who supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel. What a disgrace!”

Netanyahu said Israel would win even without their support.

“But their shame will continue long after the war is won,” he said.

“Rest assured, Israel will fight until the battle is won – for our sake and for the sake of peace and security in the world.”