Money Heist Korea: Anticipated remake finally has a release date

Netflix has finally unveiled the release date for ‘Money Heist Korea’ – the highly anticipated South Korean remake of the global sensation.

The streaming giant Netflix on Friday treated the legions with the release date of ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ – the Korean adaptation of the global phenomenon – as the makers teased the mastermind – Professor returning with a plan for the ‘biggest heist yet’.

The Korean remake of the successful Spanish crime drama will be available to stream on the portal on June 24, 2022.

The short date announcement clip teased the group of Korean Hahoe mask-clad robbers as they plans to put up the biggest show on earth.

Earlier this year, streamer released the official teaser of the Korean series unveiling the complete cast of the show. The iconic character of Professor portrayed by actor Álvaro Morte in the Spanish series will be taken up by Yoo Ji-Tae in the remake.

Moreover, actor Park Hae Soo, who rose to worldwide fame with his role in the dystopian survival drama ‘Squid Game’ has been roped in to essay Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso in the original series.

#MoneyHeist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

Próximamente, solo en Netflix.

Coming soon, only to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/OnUA678UrD — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) January 18, 2022

The father-son role of Moscow and Denver will be played by Lee Won-jong and Kim Ji-hun respectively.

Jang Yoon-Ju will portray the role of Tokyo’s best friend and the ever-energetic Nairobi, while the role of cousins Helsinki and Oslo went to Kim Ji-hoon and Lee Kyu-ho respectively.

The 12-episode series has been directed by Kim Hong-Sun.

