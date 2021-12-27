Netflix announces release date for second chapter of ‘Bridgerton’

Fans of the Netflix series ‘Bridgerton’ are in for a treat as the streaming service has made an announcement confirming the release date of the second season.

A small video clip has been released on the official social media accounts of the Netflix series on the first anniversary of the series and Christmas day to make the rejoicing announcement for the fans.

Dear readers, I know my absence has only made your hearts grow fonder; however, you will not have to wait much longer. Bridgerton Season 2 debuts March 25, 2022, only on Netflix 💐 pic.twitter.com/4awxEAcSCo — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 25, 2021

The short clip features many of the faces from the series including the much looked forward new lead pair, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, as they read the announcement note from Lady Whistledown.

The announcement note is handed over to cast to read, beginning with the new leads, that says “Happy anniversary to our buzzy ton. It is customary for a first anniversary to gift paper, dear readers”.

The note further had a treat for the viewers as the characters read, “I do hope you find this one informative. Bridgerton returns March 25th”.

Twitterati can’t keep their calm following the news, as many expressed their excitement on the microblogging site, while others complained of the seemingly long waiting period.

Streaming giant dropped the first teaser trailer for the much-anticipated second season of the Shondaland production earlier this year.

While the first season focused on Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings portrayed by Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page respectively, the second season is set to follow the thrilling love story of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma played by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.

