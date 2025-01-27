THIS 2021 Netflix thriller’s plot twist still keeps fans up at night!

Although it was released back in 2021, Netflix’s psychological thriller Behind Her Eyes is still leaving viewers stunned with its jaw-dropping plot twist.

The Netflix series has remained a topic of conversation among fans and new viewers alike, as the shocking ending continues to take social media by storm.

Viewers who are just catching up with the Netflix series are finding it impossible to stop thinking about the unexpected conclusion.

“I couldn’t sleep for like a week after finishing it!” one fan shared. Another added, “I swear, I’ve never seen such a crazy ending. I was like, ‘WAIT WHAT!’”

The surprise twist has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments in the Netflix thriller genre, with many fans commenting, “No one saw that coming!” Despite the series being over two years old, the plot twist is still being discussed by viewers who are watching it for the first time.

But Behind Her Eyes is not just about the twist. Critics continue to praise the series for its compelling story, strong performances, and suspenseful tone.

Roger Ebert called it “compellingly acted,” while PureWow described it as a suspenseful ride that keeps viewers guessing until the final moment.

Based on Sarah Pinborough’s book, the series follows a single mother who becomes entangled in a dangerous web of lies after starting an affair with her psychiatrist boss and befriending his mysterious wife.

Featuring a star-studded cast of Simona Brown, Tom Bateman, Eve Hewson, and Robert Aramayo, the show’s 50-minute episodes are perfect for binge-watching.

Even though it’s been a while since its release, Behind Her Eyes is still a must-watch thriller for anyone who loves a good plot twist that will stay with you long after the credits roll.