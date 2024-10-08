Netflix cancels Jeff Goldblum’s ‘KAOS’ after one season

Netflix has cancelled Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum’s Greek mythology dark comedy series “KAOS” after one season.

The show debuted on August 29 and starred Goldblum as Zeus in a whimsical and insecure portrayal.

The show tells the story of Zeus in a modern-day setting where he has chained up Prometheus after interfering with his godly rule over humanity.

Prometheus then attempts to overthrow Zeus with the help of three humans, Eurydice, Ariadne and Caeneus.

Written by Charlie Covell, the Netflix series ran for eight episodes and spent four weeks in the Netflix top 10 charts upon its release.

‘KAOS’ also remained at number three on the English language TV chart in its second week of availability, hitting the peak viewership at just 5.9 million views.

Apart from veteran Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum in the titular role, the show stars Janet McTeer as Hera, Aurora Perrineau as Eurydice, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, David Thewlis as Hades, Rakie Ayola as Persephone, Killian Scott as Orpheus, Leila Farzad as Ariadne and Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus, among others.

Perrineau first broke the news of the show’s cancellation in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Well… this one hurts. I find explaining how I’m feeling to be really difficult, but I’ll try. When I started auditioning for this show, I knew it was special, mainly due to the fact that Charlie Covell’s scripts resonated with me in a way most things hadn’t. I knew all of these people, and I loved them all – every flaw, everything,” the Hollywood star wrote.

“For one of the first times in my life, I have found myself really proud. I’m, of course, proud of everyone’s work and the care they gave to this project, because, let me tell you, they left everything on the floor. But I’ve also found myself proud of me, and that is something I’ve struggled with,” she added.