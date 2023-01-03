Netflix cancels sci-fi series ‘1899’ after season one

The streaming giant Netflix has cancelled another hit, the mysterious sci-fi series ‘1899’ after just one season.

Keeping up with the routine of cancelling high-profile shows, Netflix has dropped the return of yet another hit series despite the great success of the first season, as confirmed by the co-creators of ‘1899’, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese.

In an official statement on Instagram, Monday, the co-showrunners announced, “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed.”

The statement further read, “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.”

“We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget. Bo & Jantje.”

About ‘1899’, the series follows “a group of European emigrants travelling from Southampton, UK on a steamship named Kerberos to start new lives in New York City, USA.” However, the journey took a dark turn when “the passengers cross paths with the Prometheus, another migrant ship that was reportedly lost at sea.”

The ensemble cast of the show included Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Jonas Bloquet, Rosalie Craig, Maciej Musiał, Clara Rosager, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Maria Erwolter, Alexandre Willaume, Tino Mewes, Isaak Dentler, Fflyn Edwards and Anton Lesser.

The series was one of the top-watched shows on the portal following its premiere on November 17 last year and received generally positive reviews from critics.

