Netflix chops Paris Hilton’s ‘cooking’ show after a season

Netflix has canceled Paris Hilton’s show ‘Cooking with Paris’ after the weak performance of season 1, and will not be returning to screens with a second installment.

As per the reports from a foreign portal, streaming giant Netflix has rejected the idea of another season for American celebrity Paris Hilton’s cooking show. The six-episodic first season of the culinary show that premiered in August last year seems to have failed to impress streamers as well as the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cooking With Paris (@cookingwithparisnetflix)

The show featured the socialite hosting a bunch of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser, Saweetie, Lele Pons, and Kathy and Nicky Hilton, exhibiting her cooking skills with a dash of glamour.

The series received negative reviews from critics but was talked about much for various reasons, her choice of over-the-top dresses in the culinary show, putting up burgers with a diamond-encrusted spatula, or making turkey with those bejeweled gloves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cooking With Paris (@cookingwithparisnetflix)

Hilton executive produced the six-episode series with Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and Rebecca Hertz.

It is pertinent to mention, Hilton launched her virtual island on Roblox last month, which she dubbed ‘Paris World’, where visitors can explore digital replicas of her Beverly Hills estate and its dog mansion, stroll a boardwalk inspired by the neon carnival wedding celebration she and husband Carter Reum hosted last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Like other virtual hangouts, Paris World will collect small payments for purchasing virtual clothing or booking a ride on a jet-ski.

Comments