Netflix confirms a sequel to ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ along with a release date

A sequel to Netflix’s hit animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters has been officially confirmed, complete with a release date.

According to Deadline, Netflix and Sony have greenlit K-Pop Demon Hunters 2, just months after the original film’s successful launch.

While specific details are limited, the sequel is slated for release in 2029. Creator-director Maggie Kang and co-director Chris Appelhans are set to return for the new instalment.

Discussions for an animated sequel began as early as August 28, shortly after the original film was released on August 23. The movie follows a group of internationally renowned K-pop idols who lead double lives as demon hunters and quickly became the most-watched film in Netflix history.

Its success was further amplified by sing-along screenings in cinemas, which reportedly grossed around $20 million in a single weekend.

Following the film’s triumph, rumours emerged about a potential live-action remake. However, Maggie Kang expressed her reservations about this idea in an interview with the BBC, stating, “There are so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are better suited for animation. It’s hard to imagine these characters in a live-action world. It would feel too grounded”.