Netflix ‘deeply saddened’ over death of actors in ‘The Chosen One’ crash

Streaming and production giant Netflix has issued a statement over the death of two actors – shooting for the title ‘The Chosen One’ – during a van crash.

Two Mexican actors, Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González, were shooting for the Netflix title ‘The Chosen One’ with Redrum Productions, when they were killed as the production van crashed last Thursday near Mulegé, Mexico on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Addressing the fatal accident, a spokesperson for Netflix stated: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured during this unfortunate accident.”

Additionally, producer Redrum Productions also shared their condolences for the families of the deceased actors. “All of us on the production of The Chosen One are shocked by the tragic accident occurred last Thursday, while on transit from Santa Rosalía, Baja California, to the local airport,” Redrum told a Foreign-based news portal.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleagues Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González and are closely supporting all those affected by this unspeakable tragedy,” stated the production company adding that it “has been cooperating with local authorities and initial reports and accounts from witnesses indicate that all safety protocols were in place and this was an unfortunate accident.”

It is pertinent to mention that both the actors in their late 40s had supporting roles in the series, production for which has been paused for a span of initial investigation and mourning.

Comments