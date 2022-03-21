Netflix drops an action-packed trailer of ‘Tekken: Bloodline’ anime

Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer of ‘Tekken: Bloodline’, an anime version of Bandai Namco’s classic fighting tournament video game franchise ‘Tekken’ on Sunday.

Adding one more title to the growing library of anime series, Netflix announced ‘Tekken: Bloodline’, an adaptation of the video game franchise ‘Tekken’, with a minute and a half long teaser trailer.

More details on the date of premiere and number of episodes etc. are yet to be known, however, as teased in the power-packed trailer video, it will come to the streaming portal sometime in 2022.

here’s a poster so you can get a better first look at Tekken: Bloodline

‘Tekken: Bloodline’ follows Jin Kazama, first introduced in ‘Tekken 3’, on a path of revenge for the death of his mother Jun at the hands of an apparent demon. Jin seeks training from his grandfather, Heihachi Mishima, the ultimate big bad of the franchise to become powerful, as the title tagline says: “Power is everything.”

Jin’s quest for revenge will eventually lead him to the ‘King of Iron Fist Tournament’, the competition that underpins the entire ‘Tekken’ franchise.

Although the plot mainly revolves around Jin Kazama and his family, several recognizable characters from the video games franchise featured in the trailer, including King and Paul, who mostly appear in flashes in a sequence towards the end.

