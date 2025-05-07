Netflix homepage set for major overhaul

Global streaming platform Netflix is set to revamp its homepage on TV sets as it expands into gaming and live events.

According to an official, the updated homepage, expected to roll out in the coming weeks and months, depending on the region, will feature a sleeker, modern design with vibrant visuals for shows and movies.

“This is not the first change we’ve made to our home page,” said Eunice Kim, Netflix’s chief product officer, in a chat with reporters. “We’ve been refining it for over a decade, but with new tech and our growing range of entertainment—like live sports and games—it’s time for a big upgrade.”

The revamped Netflix will provide details like popularity, awards, and key highlights of the shows, while Navigation Shortcuts, previously tucked on the left, will now sit at the top for easier access.

Netflix is also enhancing its recommendation system to better match users’ moods and interests in real time.

While the platform remains rooted in on-demand shows and movies, new additions like NFL games on Christmas Day and interactive games demand a more dynamic setup.

“Our current TV experience was built for streaming shows and movies. This one is designed to give us a more flexible canvas now and in the future,” Kim said.

“We are always going to keep sight of what we think is the best experience for our members, particularly driving discovery and engagement with all of the movies and shows and live events and games that they love. And we believe that the improvements to the member experience will ultimately drive lots of great outcomes for us as well,” she added.

Netflix also teased a TikTok-inspired vertical video feed for mobile users, featuring short clips and trailers from its content.

Set to launch soon, this feature will let users browse, watch full episodes, add titles to their list, or share with friends directly from the feed.