Netflix rolls out redesigned TV experience for kids’ profiles lobally

Netflix announced a new and unique TV experience for kids’ profiles on Tuesday for its global service, according to TechCrunch. The update aims to simplify the design and navigation, which is the company’s most diligent attempt to connect users quickly to content they’ll like.

In May, Netflix introduced an identical redesign of its TV homepage for standard profiles, which added an AI-powered search tool, improved recommendations, and more noticeable shortcuts, among other modifications. Now, the streaming company says the same update has arrived on kids’ profiles, along with other tweaks designed specifically for Netflix’s youngest users.

The homepage has been redesigned for a simpler look and feel. A new navigation bar at the top now includes “My Netflix,” a dedicated section for children to access all their watched, saved, and favorite content in one place. This enhancement streamlines the process for younger users to revisit their preferred movies and episodes, a common behavior among them.

Netflix also mentions that kids’ suggestions will refresh in real-time, as they do on the standard profiles. The video streaming company believes this will decrease the time kids spend searching for something to watch. However, certain features will remain consistent on the Kids profile: Character Themed Rows, Mystery Box suggestions, and parental controls will still be accessible.

Netflix also rolled out other updates, including features like real-time voting, live party games, and podcasts. Furthermore, in the coming year, Netflix will launch real-time voting on its upcoming new show “Star Search,” following earlier tests with “Dinner Time Live with David Chang.”

The company states that the updated user interface is linked to these modifications, providing a more adaptable platform for various creative content, including interactive elements.