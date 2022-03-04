Trivia Quest: Netflix offers its version of ‘Wordle’

Netflix bring its own version of the sensational crossword ‘Wordle’, with a new interactive special ‘Trivia Quest’.

On Thursday, Netflix announced a new interactive inspired by overly-popular ‘Wordle’ a type of crossword puzzle, to be launched in April 2022.

A video shared on Netflix’s official YouTube account on Thursday mentioned that 30-episodic season 1 of interactive will start from April 1, with a new episode each day. Each episode will have 24 questions, with 12 being standard and 12 hard across multiple categories.

A teaser introduced Willy and Evil Rocky to the audience, featuring the probable types of questions on the show, with a few Easter eggs scattered throughout the clip.

More than trivia, the special is said to have ‘a narrative twist’ as well.

This Netflix spinoff of the game is being produced by Daniel Calin and Vin Rubino and will have an option to replay the daily quiz as confirmed by the streaming giant.

It is yet to be learned whether the users will be able to share the results of the quiz.

Netflix Gaming which is still in its early phase, has 14 games available at present, with three fresh launches planned for this month. These games come as part of the subscription for the portal, however, operate outside the main Netflix app.

Comments