Netflix opens ‘immersive’ store for fans of popular shows

Streaming giant Netflix has opened a Los Angeles store that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an “immersive” experience for fans of its popular “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Squid Game” shows.

The store – open until early January – offers shoppers the chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from “Squid Game” and Queen Charlotte’s throne from period drama “Bridgerton.”

Costumes and props from the shows are also on display, including a guitar used by one of the main characters in “Stranger Things.”

