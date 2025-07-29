Netflix shares first look at ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series

Streaming giant released the first look at ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series, led by Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, on Tuesday.

The streaming platform revealed that production on the upcoming 6-part limited series has started in the UK.

Netflix’s first look photo at the series shows Mrs Bennet and her five daughters together in what looks like a field.

New additions to the cast include actor Rufus as Mr Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet, Rhea Norwood as Lydia, and Hollie Avery and Hopey Parish as Kitty and Mary, respectively.

Louis Partridge, Jamie Demetriou, Fiona Shaw, Daryl McCormack and Siena Kelly round out the cast of the upcoming series.

Netflix had earlier confirmed that Emma Corrin will lead the series as Elizabeth Bennet, alongside Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy and Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet.

Dolly Alderton penned the ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series, an adaptation of the famed Jane Austen novel, while Euros Lyn serves as director.

Other cast members of the series include Anjana Vasan, Sebastian Armesto, Rosie Cavaliero, Saffron Coomber, James Dryden, Justin Edwards, James Northcote, Eloise Webb and Isabella Sermon.

It is to be noted here that the feature adaptation of the novel starring Hollywood actors Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen in the lead roles was a success at the box office in 2005.

Before that, BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s original novel, starring Hollywood actors Jennifer Ehle as Lizzy and Colin Firth as Mr Darcy, became an instant hit both in the UK and abroad.