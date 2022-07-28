Netflix puts production of The Witcher season three on hold

The making of the third season of the Netflix web show The Witcher got stopped because of coronavirus.

The report comes after rumours of its lead star Henry Cavill testing positive for coronavirus were making buzz. The OTT platform, in its statement, stated the making would resume once the situation improves.

The Man of Steel star has not commented on the rumours surrounding him also.

Netflix had stopped the production of the second season of the web show, based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series of the same name, in 2020 as well.

The news comes after the San Diego Comic-Con, where fans wondered if the actor may appear for DC’s Shazam! and Black Adam panels. The situation turned sour when WWE superstar and Fast and Furious star Dwayne Johnson said someone else can play the iconic role.

The WWE star said Henry Cavill was a buddy and is a phenomenal Superman and he is the Superman of our generation.

The Witcher tells the story of a solitary monster hunter Geralt of Rivia who is looking to find his place in a world in which people are crueller than people.

The cast includes Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Mimi Ndiweni, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, Joey Batey, Royce Pierreson, Tom Canton and others.

Alik Sakharov, Stephen Surjik, Charlotte Brändström, Alex Garcia Lopez, Marc Jobst, Edward Bazalgette, Louise Hooper and Sarah O’Gorman have directed the show.

