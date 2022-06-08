Netflix releases new Resident Evil trailer

OTT platform Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming action thriller web show Resident Evil and it is going viral.

Resident Evil, based on the horror movie and gaming franchise, will show the dark secrets of the Umbrella Corporation following the discovery and outbreak of the deadly T-virus.

The world ended a long time ago… Resident Evil premieres July 14 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/9fKecvrWOg — Netflix (@netflix) June 6, 2022

Lance Reddick and Ella Balinska will play the roles of the Albert Wesker and Jade Wesker. Tetiana Gaidar will appear as Tactical Weapons Trainer Droxzyfps portrays Ethan.

The rest of the cast includes Turlough Convery, Lea Vivier, Bjorn Steinbach, Mpho Osei Tutu, Hanni Heinrich, Paola Nuñez, Siena Agudong and others.

Actor Ahad Raza Mir will also appear in the eight-episode web show that streams from July 14. He shared a picture of his looks from the upcoming project.

It is co-directed by Rachel Goldberg, Rob Seidenglanz, Batan Silva, and Bronwen Hughes. It is co-written by Garett Pereda, Shane Tortolani, Mary Leah Sutton, Lindsey Villarreal, Kerry Williamson, Andrew Dabb, and Tara Knight.

It is a joint production by Oliver Berben, Andrew Dabb, Bronwen Hughes, Robert Kulzer, Martin Moszkowicz, Mary Leah Sutton, Kerry Williamson, and Jeff Howard.

