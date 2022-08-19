Netflix releases pictures of upcoming horror show The Midnight Club

OTT platform Netflix released the first look pictures of the upcoming horror show The Midnight Club and they are going viral.

The Midnight Club will release on the OTT platform on October 7, 2022. It is a live adaptation of the book of the same name by Christopher Pike.

The story is about terminally ill teenagers who form a club in a hospice and meet at midnight to share sinister stories and look for signs of the supernatural beyond.

Mike Flanagan’s newest series is based on one of Christopher Pike’s most iconic novels. Welcome to The Midnight Club! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/PsOJ6j129O — Netflix (@netflix) June 6, 2022

The viral pictures got thousands of likes. Some social media users pointed out similarities between the upcoming show and hit project Stranger Things.

Mike Flanagan – the brains behind hit shows Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and others – has directed the web show with Michael Fimognari.

They have co-written the project with Leah Fong too. The two duo co-produced the show with Adam Fasullo and Trevor Macy.

The cast includes Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, with Zach Gilford and Heather Langenkamp.

