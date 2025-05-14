Netflix renews ‘Bridgerton for two more seasons

Streaming giant Netflix has renewed its hit show “Bridgerton” for seasons 5 and 6 ahead of season four’s debut.

In a post on X, the streamer also revealed that season 4 of the show will debut in 2026, however, it fell short of announcing an exact release date.

“Bridgerton has been renewed for Season 5 and Season 6 — and Season 4 will premiere in 2026!” the caption of the post read.

Additionally, Netflix shared new footage from ‘Bridgerton’ season 4, featuring season leads Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, respectively.

The clip from the upcoming season shows Benedict seeing Sophie for the first time at a masquerade ball.

NEWS: Bridgerton has been renewed for Season 5 and Season 6 — and Season 4 will premiere in 2026! pic.twitter.com/zPEdK54ZoE — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2025

The fourth season marks the midpoint for Netflix’s TV series adaptation, which aims to adapt all eight books from Julia Quinn’s romance series about the eight Bridgerton siblings.

It is worth noting here that season 3 of the show was released in two parts on Netflix between May and June 2024.

The previous season revolves around Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Along with Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 also stars Bailey, Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Masali Baduza, among others.