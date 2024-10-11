Netflix renews rom-com series ‘Nobody Wants This’ for season 2

Streaming giant Netflix has greenlit season 2 of its hit rom-com series ‘Nobody Wants This’, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Two weeks after the launching season’s premiere of ‘Nobody Wants This’ on the streaming platform, Netflix has renewed the series for season 2, however, with a new set of showrunners, to helm the romantic comedy series, Bela Bajaria, the chief content officer of the company, announced during a Los Angeles conference.

Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, best known for HBO’s long-running comedy-drama ‘Girls’, are on board as showrunners and executive producers of the new season. Over the past few weeks, the duo had also been heading the writers’ room for the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Konner and Kaplan will join the series creator Erin Foster as well as Kristen Bell, Steven Levitan, Oly Obst Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton as the executive producers, along with the new addition of Nora Silver.

Speaking about the season 2 development, Foster said, “Creating ‘Nobody Wants This’ will forever be a career highlight for me. The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed.”

“I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since Girls… Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic,” she added.

Also Read: ‘Reacher’ renewed for season 4 months before third season’s debut