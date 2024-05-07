Netflix reveals Wednesday season 2 cast as filming begins

Netflix on Tuesday revealed the full cast of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday season 2 as production began in Ireland for the hit series.

While Jenna Ortega is reprising her role as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo have been made series regulars for Wednesday season 2, Variety reported.

Catherine Zeta-Jones portrays the character of Morticia, Guzmán appears in the role of Gomez while Ordonez plays Pugsley.

“We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces,” series creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar said.

Among the returning actors are Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Evie Templeton, Fred Armisen and Jamie McShane.

However, Percy Hynes-White, who starred in season 1 as Xavier Thorpe, was absent from the cast.

The new addition to the regular cast of Wednesday season 2 includes Billie Piper, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor.

Netflix has confirmed the reports of adding Steve Buscemi as a series regular while Thandiwe Newton will guest star in a role.

The guest star list includes Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo.