Netflix show ‘The Midnight Club’ sets jump scares world record

The new Netflix horror show ‘The Midnight Club‘ set Guinness World Record for most jump scares in a single television episode.

Guinness World Records stated that there were 21 jump scares in the premiere episode of the show which is a live adaptation of Christopher Pike’s novel of the same name.

The first episode premiered at the New York Comic Con ahead of the show’s release.

The mediator Andy Glass announced that the show set the Guinness World Record much to the delight of the creators and the audience.

Mike Flanagan, who is one of the show’s directors, joked that he wanted to pacify the producers who keep telling him to include jump scares, which he is not happy doing.

Andy Glass said that director has planned on setting more records with the most on-screen deaths on a TV show being one of them.

‘The Midnight Club’ is about a story of a club of terminally ill patients at a hospice who gather at midnight to tell scary stories.

They form a pact and decide whoever dies first would try to contact the rest of The Midnight Club members from beyond the grave. However, things go wrong after one of them dies.

The cast features Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Igby Rigney, Heather Langenkamp, Matt Biede, Annarah Cymone, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, Yuki Morita, Virginia Penney, Adia, Ranjit Sharma and others.

