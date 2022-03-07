Ukraine war: Netflix suspends services in Russia

Netflix Inc has decided to suspend all its services in Russia in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, as confirmed by the company representative.

The streaming giant Netflix, with their relatively small market in Russia has suspended the services in the country in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” said a Netflix spokesperson on Sunday.

Earlier, Netflix temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia assessing the impact of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The streaming giant had four Russian-language series in production and post-production, including ‘Zato’, a detective drama.

Russia is one of the 190 countries where Netflix is available, with a relatively small percentage of subscribers across the globe.

Streamer has under 1 million subscribers in the country, with a total number of paid memberships on the portal being 222 million around the world.

It is pertinent to mention, Russia has been facing boycotts in the film and TV industry. The Cannes film festival issued a statement last week saying it would ban official Russian delegations from its 2022 festival unless the Ukraine conflict ends.

Moreover, Hollywood studios including Disney, Warner Bros., and Sony Pictures Entertainment took action to pause theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia as well, in response to its invasion of Ukraine and the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

