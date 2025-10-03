Netflix finalizes cast of ‘The Age of Innocence’ limited series adaptation

Streaming giant Netflix has rounded off the cast for its upcoming limited series adaptation of Edith Wharton’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel ‘The Age of Innocence’ by Emma Frost.

As reported by the foreign media, a new adaptation of American author Edith Wharton’s fiction ‘The Age of Innocence’, set in the Gilded Age, in New York City, which was first ordered at the streaming platform earlier this year, is finally rolling, and the makers have finalised an ensemble cast to get the project on the floor this fall, under Emma Frost, who serves as an executive producer and showrunner for the limited series, backed by Chernin Entertainment.

According to the details, Camila Morrone (Ellen Olenska), Kristine Froseth (May Welland), Ben Radcliffe (Newland Archer) and Margo Martindale (Mrs Manson-Mingott) will be joined by Fiona Glascott (Augusta Welland), Belinda Bromilow (Adeline Archer) and Emma Shipp (Janey Archer) as the regular cast members of the title, whereas, Hayley Mills, Ryan Morgan, Will Tudor, John Light, Steven Pacey, Kel Matsena, Lucia Balordi, Elly Roberts, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Anna Madeley and Michael Cochrane are on board to play other supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook, Shannon Murphy and Pavlina Hatoupis join Frost in executive producing the show for Netflix.

More details on the release schedule of the series are awaited.