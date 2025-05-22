Netflix drops trailer for doc on Titan implosion

Netflix has shared the trailer for ‘Titan: The OceanGate Disaster,’ a documentary examining the implosion of the submersible’s voyage to the Titanic wreck.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The Titan sub lost communication with its support vessel, Polar Prince, on June 18, 2023, shortly after starting its descent to the Titanic wreck off the coast of Canada.

Later, investigations revealed that the submersible imploded during the dive, resulting in the death of all onboard.

Among those who perished were explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, adventurer Hamish Harding, Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, a father and son, and Stockton Rush, co-founder of OceanGate, the company behind the ill-fated expedition.

The Netflix documentary will focus on examining the mindset of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and his determination to become a leader in oceanic exploration.

Read more: First Image of OceanGate’s Titan submersible wreck released

The upcoming film will share new insights into the Titan implosion through whistleblower testimony, audio recordings and footage from the company’s beginnings.

A participant in the trailer for the Netflix documentary says, “There was no way of knowing when Titan was going to fail. But it was a mathematical certainty that it would fail.”

Another says in the footage, “I thought Stockton [Rush] was a borderline psychopath. How do you manage a person like that who owns the company?”

Directed by Mark Monroe, ‘Titan: The OceanGate Disaster’ is set to begin streaming on June 11.

Mark Monroe is producing ‘Titan: The OceanGate Disaster’ alongside Lily Garrison and Jon Bardin, while Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Kate Barry, Mala Chapple, Tommy Coriale, Jude Gerard Prest, Hannah Olson and Amy Herdy serve as executive producers.