Netflix unveils Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area teaser

Netflix released the teaser of the South Korean remake of Money Heist titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

The Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area‘s teaser was dropped on Twitter.

#MoneyHeist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

Próximamente, solo en Netflix.

Coming soon, only to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/OnUA678UrD — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) January 18, 2022

It shows the Professor (Yoo Ji-tae), sitting standing with his computers around him, adjusting his glasses before looking at different South Korean masks including that of the iconic Salvador Dali.

We then see police negotiator Seon Woo-jin (Kim Yunjin) standing in the control room with a concerned look on her face.

It is pertinent to mention that Raquel Murillo was the negotiator in the original series.

The cast has been unveiled as well.

Park Hae-soo, who rose to fame due to his performance in the critically acclaimed web show Squid Game, will play the role of Berlin whereas Jun Jong-seo and Lee Hyun-woo will be seen as Tokyo and Rio respectively.

The father-son role of Moscow and Denver will be played by Lee Won-jong and Kim Ji-hun respectively.

Jang Yoon-ju will portray the role of Tokyo’s best friend and the ever-energetic Nairobi.

The role of cousins Helsinki and Oslo went to Kim Ji-hoon and Lee Kyu-ho respectively.

It is pertinent to mention that Money Heist, titled La Casa de Papel in its original language Spanish, came to an end last year after five seasons.

The upcoming show’s first look grabbed the attention of the fans and here’s how they reacted.

A reminder that the remake isn’t going to be the carbon copy of the original

It will have new characters such as Seoul ( I am sure she wasn’t part of the original) and the story line will incorporate North and South Korean theme in some way

Mindless hate helps no one pic.twitter.com/rM2HD6OsYf — jeonjongseo_fanpage ಠ_ಠ (@Jongseo_fan) January 18, 2022

I’ve never seen money heist but I can’t wait for this one 💖💖💖💖💖 — Vaquero Taemin (@taeminicito) January 18, 2022

I hope it doesn’t flop, the original is still fresh in our minds that means the expectations are high💁🏾‍♀️💁🏾‍♀️ — Sylvieivory (@ImisiSylvia) January 18, 2022

Is this a joke or?. Ok lets wait and hope it wont dissapoint — Segga_pistol_pete (@SEGGA101) January 18, 2022

The official date of the South Korean version is yet to be announced.

