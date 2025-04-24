Netflix users binging on THIS Italian drama, call it ‘as good as The Godfather’

Netflix users have found ‘The Sea Beyond’ as good as the gangster epic ‘The Godfather’ as they binge on Italian prison drama on the streaming giant.

Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar-winning mafia drama ‘The Godfather’, starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino is a cinematic masterpiece tough to match, but Netflix’s ‘The Sea Beyond’, about two teenagers, serving their time in Naples prison, has earned comparisons to the path-breaking gangster drama with its ‘engaging’ and ‘addictive’ plotline.

The three-season series, which first premiered on the Italian channel RAI, back in 2020, has captured the attention of the global audience on the streaming platform, with many Netflix users urging fellow aficionados to add the ‘phenomenal’ series to their binge list.

Reviewing the title, an IMDb user wrote on the platform, “The plot is like The Godfather for kiddies, except these ‘juveniles’ look anything but juvenile, perhaps young adults in their mid twenties at least. They are also the best-dressed juvenile delinquents. Ciro (Giacomo Giorgio) and Eduardo (Matteo Paolillo) have a permanent frown, as all of the characters have their quirks. I have never seen so much crying and hugging as on this show between men, or supposedly boys.”

Sharing pretty much similar thoughts, another reviewer noted, “This show is great and I honestly got addicted from the first few episodes. One thing I love about this show is that you can’t tell who the main character is because everyone is given equal time to shine, and everyone’s story is beautifully explained. The actors are almost all newbies, but the acting is awesome. The chemistry between couples (especially Gemma & Cardiotrap and Rosa & Carmine) is just perfect. Plus I love the soundtrack.”

“I have to say the acting is phenomenal considering the actors are newbies. It’s a story about love, hate and revenge. Young teenagers making mistakes and learning from them, making friends and memories along the way. The chemistry between couples like Rosa & Carmine and Cardio & Gemma is just perfect. The first season was really sad. The second season was good and the third season was the best,” one more review read.

Notably, ‘The Sea Beyond’ became a major pop culture phenomenon in the country, when it was first broadcast five years ago.