Netflix working on live streaming feature: report

OTT platform Netflix is working on a live streaming feature for airing its special content as they happen.

A report by tech news agency The Verge stated that Netflix hosted Netflix Is a Joke Fest, which was a live and in-person comedy festival.

More than a hundred recognized comedians, including the likes of Ali Wong along with Bill Burr, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney and others, appeared in the Los Angeles-based event which happened for days.

The users of the web show and movie streaming giants can view its special live shows as they unfold through this feature.

Related – Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, Russia suspension

Netflix is yet to comment on the report.

It is pertinent to mention that one of their biggest rivals Disney Plus has already launched its live streaming feature as it aired this year’s Academy Awards. It will also stream the popular celebrity dancing competition Dancing With the Stars this year.

Related – Netflix tells employees ads may appear by end of 2022, NYT reports

Netflix is set to launch a new ‘Two Thumbs Up’ button to help the streaming service to arrange your homepage with better and more fitting recommendations.

The button will be their version of a super like. The streaming giant already has a Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down button that helps them understand what to show to users.

The new feature would enable users to show if they really like something. The company says that the new feature has been highly requested by their subscribers.

Comments