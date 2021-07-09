Netflix’s most expensive film ‘Red Notice’ to release this fall

Netflix is ready to roll out its biggest film, the comedic action-thriller Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot on Nov. 12 reported Variety.

The announcement came from Johnson’s social media accounts where he confirmed that the film is set to premiere this fall. “You’re officially on notice,” he tweeted with red sirens.

He further teased: “Netflix’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE premieres in your living rooms around the globe on NOV 12.”

The team also shared character loglines: FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) against two rivals – the world’s most wanted art thief (Gadot) and the greatest conman the world has never seen (Reynolds).

Red Notice is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber who has helmed films like Central Intelligence, and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Thurber will also serve as producer alongside Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo and Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions, reported Variety.

According to Variety, the film was originally slated to be made under Universal Studios after they won a bidding war in 2018 following the box office success of Johnson starrer Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. However, the plans fell flat in the wake of COVID-19.

With theatres forced to close down, Red Notice was sold to Netflix after facing a five-month delay.