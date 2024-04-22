Netflix’s Squid Game 2 likely release schedule announced

The much-anticipated second season of Netflix’s Squid Game is likely to be released in the second half of 2024.

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos hinted at the release of several series in the latter half of the year, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Sarandos maintained that buyers will see a long list of anticipated shows at Netflix’s upcoming presentation.

While the Netflix CEO fell short of announcing release dates for those shows, his comments narrowed the release window sometime in the second half of 2024.

Squid Game holds Netflix’s record as the most popular show of all time. It was renewed for season 2 in June 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that Squid Game 2, The Night Agent, new seasons for Outer Banks, Emily in Paris and Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology are expected to be released in 2024.

Following the success of Squid Game, Netflix came up with a reality competition version of the survival drama titled ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’.

The 10-part reality series saw the participation of 456 players, as they competed in a number of games inspired by the original series in addition to some new ones, to claim the biggest cash prize of $4.56 million.

The reality TV competition ‘The Challenge’ debuted at No.1 on Netflix’s list of Top 10 English-language shows upon its premiere in November 2023.

‘The Challenge’ was filmed in the UK, and produced by Studio Lambert. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Toni Ireland, John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown serve as executive producers on the show.

Last year, two unnamed players threatened to take legal action against Netflix, after they claimed to have suffered hypothermia and nerve damage during the filming of the reality show in cold conditions of UK.

However, responding to the claims, a spokesperson for the show clarified, “No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants. We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously.”