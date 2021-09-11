Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ ropes in new child stars as Prince William, Harry

Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown has roped in two relatively new child stars to portray young Prince William and Harry in the upcoming fifth season, The Daily Mail reported.

Just weeks after fans were treated to first looks at Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki’s take on Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the show found its William and Harry in actors Timothee Sambor, 11, and Teddy Hawley, 7.

Sambor, who is set to play Charles and Diana’s firstborn William, and Hawley who will be seen as Prince Harry, were snapped on set filming at the Surrey airfield, Dunsfold Aerodrome next to West and Debicki.

The two youngsters Sambor and Hawley were seen dressed in matching outfits at the sets; jeans, bomber jackets and white T-shirts.

Talking to The Sun about the casting, a source close to the production team said, “Netflix bosses wanted to make sure they had the right actors for the role given the young royals are so well known and were in the public eye so much at that age. They didn’t rush it and found Teddy and Timothee who they hope will be warmly received. They’re about to become household names in their own right.”

The two young princes were earlier briefly portrayed by Arran Tinker (William) and Lucas Barber Grant (Harry) in the show’s previous season.

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki's first looks as Charles and Diana stunned fans of the show. Debicki especially made a mark after taking over the role from Emma Corrin who won a Golden Globe for her turn as Diana on The Crown's fourth season.